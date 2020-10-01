Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $96.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

