Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.00 on Monday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

