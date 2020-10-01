Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848. Chick Soup Preferred A has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

