China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

