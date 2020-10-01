Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Down to $2.02

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.69. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 34,078 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

