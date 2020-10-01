Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Down to $2.02

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.69. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 34,078 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.
Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)
ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.
