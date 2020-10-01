CIBC Raises Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to $15.50

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $11.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $9.40 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc focuses on developing integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company enable innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. It builds technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.