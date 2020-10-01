CIBC Raises Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to $15.50

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $11.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $9.40 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
About Vecima Networks
