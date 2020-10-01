CICC Research Begins Coverage on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

CICC Research started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE opened at $61.30 on Monday. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.