Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $38.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,848,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

