Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $8.92. Cincinnati Bancorp shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands.

About Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

