Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.42. 3,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.58 and a 200 day moving average of $262.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cintas by 708.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 426.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

