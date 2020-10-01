Citigroup Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $132.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,110 shares of company stock worth $20,931,609 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 141.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

