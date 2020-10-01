Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CZNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart bought 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $33,463.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,751 shares of company stock worth $154,746 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

