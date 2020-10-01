Clams Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Clams has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00014822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022743 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009014 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,945,124 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,085 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

