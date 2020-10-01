Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Cleanaway Waste Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSPCF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

