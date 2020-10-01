Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLW. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $628.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $13,921,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

