Cleveland Research Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to “Buy”

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,564 shares of company stock worth $10,137,912. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

