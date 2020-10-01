CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.