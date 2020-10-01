Cloudbric (CLB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,964.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $13,964.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00261824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.01617070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00182547 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,431,279 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

