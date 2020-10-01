CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 104.93 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 376.50 ($4.92). The firm has a market cap of $899.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.11.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

