Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDE. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.38 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 446,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

