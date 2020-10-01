Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $718.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,082.00 and a beta of 0.90. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

