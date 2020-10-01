Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

CLBK opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

