Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $59.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.00.

CBSH opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

