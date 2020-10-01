Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects strong construction and infrastructure activity in the fiscal fourth quarter. Construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved long product steel demand. Construction demand in Poland and the company's investment in the country also fortify its prospects. Strong fabrication backlogs, solid bidding activity and upbeat metal margins are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. The company's optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. Moreover, its capacity curtailment initiative will provide cost benefits in the near term. The company’s efforts to strengthen balance sheet also bode well.”

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

NYSE:CMC opened at $19.98 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

