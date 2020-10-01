Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBU. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

CBU stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

