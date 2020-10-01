Comparing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Livongo Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 6.26 $34.34 billion $51.56 28.88 Livongo Health $170.20 million 83.48 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -138.49

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 18.99% 15.62% 11.56% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 23 1 2.96 Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $1,698.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $93.53, suggesting a potential downside of 33.13%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Summary

Alphabet beats Livongo Health on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

