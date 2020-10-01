Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

