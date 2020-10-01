ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $559.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

