ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00812941 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,185,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.