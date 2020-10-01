Contrasting General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) and Oxford Square Capital (NYSE:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General American Investors has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and General American Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and General American Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -182.92% 13.24% 8.20% General American Investors N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of General American Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of General American Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and General American Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 1.99 -$32.80 million $0.81 3.10 General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General American Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats General American Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

