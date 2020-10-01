Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Copper Fox Metals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

