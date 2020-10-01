Cormark Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$25.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.52.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.12.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,656,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,440,025.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $451,382.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

