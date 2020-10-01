CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 264.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRMD. Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

CorMedix stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehmood Khan bought 27,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares in the company, valued at $649,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 89,933 shares of company stock worth $392,769 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

