COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $6.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $736.56 million, a P/E ratio of -606.39 and a beta of 2.00. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

