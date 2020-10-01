Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,763.08 ($62.24).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,655.50 ($60.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,762.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,318.80. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.02 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

