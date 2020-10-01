Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE UI opened at $166.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.06. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ubiquiti by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.