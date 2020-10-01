Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 4,100 Price Target for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,763.08 ($62.24).

RIO opened at GBX 4,655.50 ($60.83) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,762.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,318.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 47.02 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

