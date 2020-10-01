Credit Suisse Group Trims Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Target Price to $194.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $154.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

