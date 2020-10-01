Critical Survey: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) versus China Medicine (NYSE:CHME)

China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Medicine and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Medicine N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health -2.42% 130.94% 3.96%

China Medicine has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of China Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Medicine and Cardinal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health $152.92 billion 0.09 -$3.70 billion $5.45 8.47

China Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardinal Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Medicine and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Health 0 5 5 0 2.50

Cardinal Health has a consensus price target of $59.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than China Medicine.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats China Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Medicine Company Profile

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to support the development, marketing, and distribution of specialty pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmacy management, and medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also distributes a range of national brand products; and medical products to patients' homes, as well as provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

