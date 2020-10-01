Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,837,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.