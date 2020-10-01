Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

CROX opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $24,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

