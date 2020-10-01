CSFB Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,733 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 674,720 shares during the period.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

