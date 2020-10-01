CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.55. 28,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

