CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.96. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 23,955 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,810 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 71.3% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.