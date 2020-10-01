CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Iradimed (OTCMKTS:IRMD) Head-To-Head Review

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -181.75% Iradimed 14.74% 9.57% 8.04%

This table compares CVR Medical and Iradimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A Iradimed $38.52 million 6.80 $9.63 million $0.78 27.41

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CVR Medical and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iradimed has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Iradimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iradimed is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iradimed beats CVR Medical on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

