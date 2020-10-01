CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.62. 56,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.