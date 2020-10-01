CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.35. CynergisTek shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 11,124 shares traded.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.