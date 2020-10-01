Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.81.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Cyren had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.
Cyren Company Profile
CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.
