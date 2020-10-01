Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Cyren had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyren by 127.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

