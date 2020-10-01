Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Danaher (NYSE:DHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $234.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $216.63. The company has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

