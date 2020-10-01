Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Danaher (NYSE:DHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $234.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $216.63. The company has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.12.
In other news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
