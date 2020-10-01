Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 49.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at $146,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Daseke by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,934. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.